Three clans, Mbale authorities clash over barracks land

Tension has escalated in Bungokho Sub-county, Mbale District, where three clans want the Ministry of Defence to immediately stop paying rent to the Mbale District Local Government for land housing Bugema Army Barracks. Banapongo, Bamakoha, and Bamweru clans claim ownership of the 201-acre land currently occupied by the barracks.

The clans claim the land is their ancestral property and was forcibly taken from their forefathers in 1973 during the regime of former president Idi Amin, without consent or compensation. They now demand that the Ministry of Lands investigates and cancels the land title currently held by the Mbale District Local Government because they allege it was fraudulently acquired.

Recently, during a joint meeting, the clans passed several resolutions, urging both the ministries of Defence and Lands to take urgent action.

Mr John Fred Wanaiaye, a resident of Bunapongo Lower Village, Bumageni Parish, who is a leader of one of the three clans, said they are the rightful owners of the land in question. He added that many of their ancestors were buried in the land in question. He explained that in 1947, the colonial government established a sub-county headquarters for Bungokho on the land. Mr Wanaiaye said the land was later taken over by the army when Idi Amin took over power after overthrowing the Milton Obote government.

“When Idi Amin's government took over power in 1972, it was unfortunate that the land was not returned. Instead, Amin forced our grandparents to leave the land so that the government could establish an army barracks on it,” he said.

Mr Wanaiaye added that during Amin’s regime, no person was allowed to complain about any property the government had taken, since it was a dictatorial regime. He revealed that in 1986, when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government came into power, they announced that all people who had lost properties under previous regimes should make claims. Mr Wanaiaye explained that when their parents and grandparents sought to have the land returned to them, they found that Mbale District authority had already claimed it.

“You can imagine that for a long time we have been trying to negotiate with the district, but the district has remained persistent, claiming they have a title to the land. The three clans have never sold, consented, or given out the land—it was simply grabbed by force,” he said.

Mr Wanaiaye added that the clans have engaged with various district leaders over the years, including former LC5 chairpersons, Mr Charles Walimbwa Peke and Mr Bernard Elly Mujasi, as well as the current chairperson, Mr Muhammad Mafabi. He said while past leaders acknowledged their ancestral connection to the land, no official resolution was reached.

“At one point, we were given goats and money to buy land for a health centre, but that was not compensation,” he said.

Mr Wanaiaye added that the current LC5 chairperson had promised during campaigns to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding shared use of the land, but has since gone silent.

“During his campaigns, he [Mr Mafabi] had promised to solve the issue of land ownership and sign a memorandum of understanding so we could share part of the money, but to date, he has refused to meet us for the signing,” Mr Wanaiaye said.

He said they wrote to the Ministry of Defence, requesting it to stop paying rent to Mbale District Local Government until the matter is resolved, arguing that the ministry is paying the wrong people. He added that if that cannot be done, then the government should return the land to them.

Mr Wanaiaye also said the clans have appealed directly to President Museveni and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), to intervene in the matter. Records indicate that rent payments were previously suspended between 2012 and 2024 following an earlier petition.

Mr Moses Wanda, 54, a member of Banapongo Clan, appealed to the government to give the disputed land to the three clans, saying: “This land is not just where we lived, It is where our ancestors are buried.” He added: “We have families to feed, but we have no land left for farming.”

Mr Wanda said the continued occupation of the land by the military has left many clan members landless and struggling to make ends meet.

Mr Michael Mafumala, another member of Banapongo Clan, said there is ample evidence that the three clans own the disputed land.

He added: “On May 6, this year, the Ministry of Lands put out a public notice inviting the three clans and the district for a public hearing to find out whether the land belongs to the clans or Mbale District, but the district authorities failed to appear.”

Mr Wanda said the three clans attended another meeting that the Ministry of Lands convened on May 27, but the district authority officials did not appear, and yet they were expected to defend their land title.

Mr George Mafabi Mubogi, 90, a resident of Bunapongo Upper Village, said he was born and raised on the disputed piece of land. He narrated how the land was taken and how the sub-county headquarters kept shifting in Bungokho.

He revealed that the sub-county headquarters was established in 1909 and the authorities kept relocating it from Busamaga, Lwanbongo, Bumageni, Nauyo to Nambale, where it is located today. He added that whenever the sub-county shifted, the landowners would take back their land.

Mr Mubogi argued that it is surprising how the district authorities are now claiming the land in question yet in other areas, land hosting the Bungokho headquarters was returned to the rightful owners, and even the current sub-county headquarters is on land that was purchased.

He said in 1972, then President Amin ordered them to leave the land and established an army barracks on it. Mr Mubogi added that they used to host cultural events such as circumcision ceremonies, traditional dances, and also engage in farming on the disputed land.

Claims dismissed

However, the Mbale LC5 chairperson, Mr Mafabi, dismissed claims by the three clans that the land belongs to them. Mr Mafabi said the land legally belongs to the district, backed by a land title issued in 1999. He said the district holds a 99-year lease for the land.

“We’ve only used 25 years of that lease. This title is proof of ownership,” he said.

Mr Mafabi confirmed that the Ministry of Defence has been paying rent to the district for the use of the land where the barracks is located. He challenged the three clans to legally contest the title if they believe they are the rightful owners.

“If they are confident the land is theirs, they should go to court and challenge the title,” he advised.

Mr Mafabi also denied allegations that the district had been summoned by the Ministry of Lands regarding the dispute.

“As far as we know, we have never received any official communication or summonses from the ministry,” he said. The LC5 chairperson further said this is not the first time the land ownership has been challenged.

“Some families have taken the matter to court before and lost. Even the cultural institution once made a claim and petitioned the President, but after investigations, the district was cleared to continue receiving rent,” he explained.

Land dispute

Banapongo, Bamakoha, and Bamweru clans claim ownership of the land currently occupied by Bugeme Barracks in Mbale District.

The Mbale District chairperson Muhhamed Mafabi says the Mbale District Local Government owns the 201-acre piece of land, because it got a lease of 99 years in 1999.