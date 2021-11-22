Three Congolese nationals arrested in Kanungu

A source at Kihihi Police Post where the trio was taken for interrogation said that they were arrested with the birds they had already killed. Photo | Ronald Kabanza

By  Ronald Kabanza

Police in Kihihi town council, Kanungu District have arrested three Congolese nationals for hunting and killing birds in Uganda.

