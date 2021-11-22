Three Congolese nationals arrested in Kanungu

Police in Kihihi town council, Kanungu District have arrested three Congolese nationals for hunting and killing birds in Uganda.

A source at Kihihi Police Post where the trio was taken for interrogation said that they were arrested with the birds they had already killed.

Mr Gad Rugaju, the Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner confirmed their arrest saying that upon interrogation, the arrested confirmed that they were from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have three youth who are Congolese nationals in our hands and we found them hunting and killing our birds. This is illegal because our country respects wildlife," he said.

Mr Rugaju identified the suspects as Mumbere Suwedi, 17, Enock Bahati, 16, and Mako Kiiza,14.

He said the suspects did not carry any identification documents, and only claimed to have left DRC to Uganda to hunt and shoot birds only.

However, security is concerned about how these Congolese nationals managed to cross to Uganda and move deep inside without detection and can’t be sure if their mission was only to hunt for birds during a period when the country is on high alert due to the recent bomb attacks by ADF agents.