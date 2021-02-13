Three dead, 11 hospitalized in Amuria accident

By U R N More by this Author

Three traders died on the spot and 11 others were rushed to Amuria Hospital following a road accident at Amucu village, along Amuria- Acowa Road in Amuria District.

The deceased, all females, have been identified as Jacinta Akello, 52, Mary Adongo, 45, and Maria Anna Akello, 75, all residents of Amilimil village in Willa Sub County.

The traders, mainly from Amuria District were traveling to Ochorimongin Cattle Market in Katakwi District with produce aboard a Canter Lorry Reg. No. UAZ 855X.

Amuria District Police Commander, Mr Moses Muzima, said that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.

“The vehicle had over 20 people on board. All were traders who were moving from Amuria to a market in Katakwi. An unestablished number of people survived with no injuries. The lorry driver, David Odeng remains at large. We are investigating the matter to establish the cause of the accident,” he said.

In December last year, 14 traders were injured along Amuria Road in Kapelebyong District when their vehicle, a Tata Lorry UAY 350E overturned at Adipala Village.

Several other traders have been involved in road accidents since the resumption of weekly markets in Teso. Many of the accidents are caused by overloaded vehicles.