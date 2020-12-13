Three dead, four injured after truck rams into six cars along Bukoto- Kisasi road

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Three people were Saturday night confirmed dead while four others were left with serious injuries after a truck rammed into six other cars along Bukoto- Kisasi road in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The accident reportedly happened when a Sino truck registration number UAZ 164D lost control and rammed into the other vehicles.

“It is alleged that today at about 9pm at Bukoto-Kisasi road, a Sino Truck registration number UAZ 164D lost control and rammed into six other vehicles. Three people have been confirmed dead at the accident scene while four people have been rushed to different health facilities with serious injuries. Bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed to City mortuary Mulago for postmortem,” Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire said on Saturday night.

He said officers attached to Kira Road Police station had commenced with investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.