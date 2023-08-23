Three dead, one injured in Kween accident

An accident in Kween District, in eastern Uganda has claimed the lives of three people and left another nursing severe injuries.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at around 5.30am at Atari cell, Kaptoyoy Sub County along the Kapchorwa-Suam Highway.

Mr Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, said the incident involved a motorcycle laden with three passengers from Kapchorwa to Kween District, which veered off the road due to alleged speeding and rammed into a solar-street light stand, killing the trio on the spot leaving another in critical condition.

"We are still investigating but our preliminary report indicates that the victims were from one of the social places in Kapchorwa," he said.

Mr Chesang added that the deceased's identities have not yet been identified as they didn't possess any identification documents at the time of the accident.

The bodies were conveyed to Kapchorwa Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured is also receiving treatment at the same facility.

Mr Albert Kitwamba, the LCI Chairperson of Atari village in Kaptoyoy Sub County, told this reporter that he heard the sound of a speeding motorcycle before it turned into a hard knock.