Three dead, scores injured as Kampala-bound taxi overturns in Nakasongola

Three people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a Kampala-bound passenger van overturned at Migyera in Nakasongola District.

It's alleged that the Toyota Hiace taxi registration number UAX 303F, had a tyre burst before the driver lost control, overturning and killing three people on spot.

By the time of filing this story, police were only able to identify the deceased as two female adults and one female juvenile.

"The territorial police at Migyera has today (May 17, 2022) at around 11.30am, registered a single fatal accident, involving a taxi registration number UAX, 303F that was traveling from Masindi to Kampala,” Police Traffic Directorate spokesperson, Mr Faridah Nampiima

The accident happened about 10kms to Migyera Town, according to police.

“It's alleged that the Taxi had a tyre burst, and lost control, overturning and killing three people on spot,” she added.

The injured were taken to nearby health centres for first aid treatment.

Uganda has recorded numerous fatal accidents since April with more than 120 people perishing in separate motor accidents between April 24 and May 14.

Most accidents, according to traffic police, are a result of human error including drunk-driving, using the phone or distracted driving, driving vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition vehicles, driving when fatigued, reckless driving, and incompetent drivers.