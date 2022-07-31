Three dead, scores missing as floods wreak havoc in Mbale
What you need to know:
- Scores feared dead in Mbale District after Nabuyonga and Namatala rivers burst their banks this morning following all-night rain.
At least three people have been confirmed dead and several others said to be missing after floods cut off Mbale city.
The rain that started on Saturday at 8pm until about 7am on Sunday hasleft Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Busamaga, Nkoma, Milo taano among others devastated.
Mr Ahamada Waashaki, the Mbale City Resident Commissioner said on Sunday that bodies of three people have so far been recovered after Namatala and Nashibiso rivers burst their banks.
He added that there are fears that several other people have died, especially boda boda riders and drivers of small vehicles.
Monitor reporter saw some bodies floating in the water as members of different families were seen searching for their missing relatives.
Three vehicles are also said to have plunged into river Namatala where some of the victims are reported to have died from.
Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) said the road network haf breen cut off along Mbale—Nkokonjeru and Mbale—Soroti road at Nabuyonga Bridge.
Woke up to catastrophic effects of flooding in the Eastern part of Uganda. Our road network is equally affected; mudslides cutting off access along Mbale—Nkokonjeru rd at Km 08 to 13 & along Mbale—Soroti road at Nabuyonga Bridge. Inspections are ongoing for needed interventions," UNRA tweeted Sunday.