Three dead, seven injured after car hits pothole on Mbarara-Bushenyi road

At least three people have been confirmed dead following a Monday road crash that left seven others seriously hurt on Mbarara-Bushenyi road in Mbarara District, Western Uganda.

Police and eyewitnesses said the 7:30am crash involving three vehicles happened when the driver of a Mark II Grande lost control and collided with a Toyota Wish after the former hit a pothole in the middle of the road section at Mile 9.

The driver of the Mark II and his co-driver died on the spot while the other two occupants got injured. Five of the injured were occupants in the Toyota Wish car.

‘’Unfortunately, a secondary incident occurred when a speeding Toyota Hiace traveling from Bushenyi side struck and killed one of the survivors being evacuated from the crash scene. The hit-and-run driver was intercepted at a police checkpoint in Mbarara,” traffic police spokesperson, Mr Micheal Kananura said.

SP Kananura attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving and the presence of the pothole which he urged authorities in charge of roads to repair.

He also urged motorists to always observe speed limits and be cautious when approaching crash scenes.

‘’The driver of the Toyota and his co-driver died on the spot with those behind the passenger seats sustaining serious injuries. The doors of the car remained locked until we used axes to cut the wreckage to rescue the survivors. As the survivors of the Toyota Wish car were being carried into another car to be transferred to the hospital, a speeding Toyota Hiace taxi came from behind a bus parked at the scene and knocked the Toyota Wish survivor and one of the helpers down,’’ narrated one of the eyewitnesses, Mr Gerald Gumisiriza, a cattle herder.

Mr Swaleh Byarugaba, a taxi driver who plies Mbarara- Bushenyi route said potholes have become a serious issue on the road.

“We (taxi drivers) are in sorrow because of losing our fellow workmate and my longtime friend who would drive very carefully along this route daily. In one week, we have lost about five drivers due to potholes. We pay our taxes and even renew our permits just to die in road accidents. Why can’t the government sort out this pothole issue? They just come month after month to cover potholes instead of constructing a better road,’’ Mr Byarugaba said.

He advised to traffic officers always station themselves near spots with potholes, instead of where they are not.

The wreckage of the two vehicles was towed to Kashaka police station for inspection as investigations continue.