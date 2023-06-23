Three die after Kampala-bound bus collides with Kigali-bound saloon car

Three people have been confirmed dead and another seriously hurt after a Kampala-bound bus with Kenyan registration number collided with a Kigali-bound saloon car at Kinyogo-Butare cell in Kamuganguzi Sub County along Kabale-Katuna road in Kabale District.

All the deceased were occupants of the saloon car, a Mercedes Benz with Rwandan license plate while the injured was one of the passengers in the bus.

Police identified the deceased as Teojean Niyonshuti, a Rwandan national and Moneza Deovata, a Congolese who has reportedly been living in the United States of America.

The third victim is a yet to be identified female passenger who was also travelling in the saloon car.

The officer in charge of traffic at Kabale police station, Mr Yahaya Baguma attributed the cause of the Thursday 10:30pm crash to reckless driving.

"The bus was travelling to Kampala from Kigali while the small car was travelling to Kigali from Kampala. The cause of the accident was reckless driving. The small car was being driven on a wrong lane," Mr Baguma said.