Three enumerators die on duty

At least three enumerators conducting the ongoing National Housing and Population Census, which commenced last Friday, have tragically died while on duty.

According to officials from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), one of these enumerators was attacked last weekend in Najeera, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District by assailants and died upon arrival at the hospital.

Mr Joshua Mubulire, the communication officer at Ubos, told Monitor in an interview yesterday that Andrew Saali was assaulted on Saturday by unknown individuals and succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital.

“It is shocking that the assailant who attacked him did not take anything he was carrying in his bag. Our tablet, the tag, power bank, and his personal phone were left untouched,” Mr Mubulire said.

According to him, it is suspected that the attackers targeted the enumerator as an individual rather than the possessions he was carrying.

The second enumerator, Annet Tibiwa, collapsed while performing her duties in the field and passed on at a health facility where she was rushed for treatment. Mr Martin Mangeni, the census officer for Namayingo District, stated in a press release that Tibiwa, who was serving in Mutumba Sub-county, was rushed to Shalom Medical Centre for medical attention. “Despite efforts to stabilise her condition, her health deteriorated, and she passed away on Sunday. Her body has been handed over to her parents,” Mr Mangeni confirmed.

The third enumerator, who is yet to be identified by Ubos, fell sick on Saturday and died on Sunday.

According to Ubos, the enumerator from Kiruhura started feeling weak as he was executing his duties at the weekend and died instantly after reaching a health facility.

Caution was extended to all enumerators to remain vigilant about their security while in the field, as assailants are targeting them due to their possession of tablets and power banks.

Mr Mubulire emphasised the importance of adhering to the designated working hours, with data collection starting at 7am and concluding at 6pm.

According to him, this schedule aims to ensure the safety of all enumerators by allowing them to return home before dark.

“Our enumerators should strictly follow the prescribed time and exit the field while it is still early. Criminals are targeting them because of the valuable devices they carry,” Mr Mubulire advised.

Ubos officials had previously informed this paper that each enumerator was tasked with handling approximately 80 to 100 households during the 10-day duration of the census.

The loss of the three enumerators has created a significant gap that cannot be easily filled by their colleagues.

However, Mr Mubulire reassured that replacements have been swiftly arranged.

“During our enumerator training, we had a reserve force that was not deployed initially. We instructed them to remain on standby in case of any emergencies,” Mr Mubulire explained.

“The deceased enumerators have already been replaced because the work must continue,” he affirmed.