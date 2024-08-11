Three family members burn to death in two-car crash  

Police in Lwengo District are investigating a car crash that left three members of the same family burnt to ashes along Masaka –Mbarara highway on Saturday.

A Fuso truck registration number UBA 414P and a Toyota Mark X registration number UBP 460P collided at Kyabbogo Village, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District before they exploded into flames, according to witnesses.

The ill-fated truck loaded with tiles was coming from Kampala heading to Mbarara side while the Toyota Mark X which had four occupants was heading to Masaka City side before they collided.



The deceased whose bodies were burnt to ashes include; Collin Kityo, 21, Lauben Mwine ,27-both residents of Sembabule District and Vincent Lubega, 35 (driver), a resident of Bukomansimbi District.

Particulars of the survivor were not readily available by the time of filing this report.

The wreckage of a truck and a saloon car burning after a head-on-collision along Masaka-Mbarara highway where three family members were burnt to ashes on August 10, 2024 . PHOTO/ ISSA ALIGA.





The occupants of the truck sustained varying degrees of injuries. These include; the driver Mahadi Kizito , 41, Saad Kizito, 32 and Wahab Kizito, 21.The trio are brothers.

Simon Kitonsa , an eyewitness attributed the crash to speeding by the driver of the Toyota Mark X .

“If the driver of the saloon car was not speeding may be such lives could have been saved,” he said.



Mr Fred Ddumba, a relative of the deceased said the quartet left Kyajubira Village in Lwengo District to spend a night in one of the discothèques in Masaka City.

“Since one of their sisters had an introduction ceremony this Saturday, they chose to spend the night in Masaka enjoying themselves, but it is unfortunate that they didn’t reach their destination,” he said.

Southern Police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said the traffic department is still investigating the actual cause of the crash.



“We are yet to establish what exactly caused this particular crash. Like we have always advised, motorists should avoid obstructions such as making phone calls, eating and drinking while driving; these are some of the major causes of road carnage on our roads,” he said.