Three family members die in house fire, one hurt

Neighbors and officers attached to fire brigade carry the body of one of the three people who died in a house fire in Wabomba Cell, Fika-salama ward, Mbale Northern City Division in Mbale City. Photo/Phoebe Masongole

By  Phoebe Masongole  &  Yahudu Kitunzi

Police suspect the fire could have spread from a charcoal stove on the veranda to the room where the victims had stored fuel in jerrycans.

Three family members have been confirmed dead and another seriously hurt after a fire broke out in their home in Fika-Salama ward, Mbale Northern City Division in Mbale City. 

