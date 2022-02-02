Three family members die in house fire, one hurt

Three family members have been confirmed dead and another seriously hurt after a fire broke out in their home in Fika-Salama ward, Mbale Northern City Division in Mbale City.

Police said the Tuesday evening fire started from one of the rooms where the deceased identified as Jamal Mutoto, 30, Sowedi Impiangu, 35, and Wilberforce Naifuge aka Buyinza 20, stored fuel which they had been selling in jerrycans and bottles as a family business for a long time.

Ekesa Konstant, 30, is undergoing treatment at Mbale regional referral hospital and he’s said to be in critical condition.

“Preliminary reports indicate that fire is suspected to have spread from a charcoal stove on the veranda to the room where the deceased, who were petrol dealers, had been stocking their fuel in jerrycans,” the Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said.

Mr Moses Okello, a boda boda rider and eyewitness said the neighbours tried to rescue the deceased but failed.

“One of the deceased forgot to fasten the lid on the jerrycan containing petrol and as the woman was lighting the charcoal stove, it caught fire and it spread very fast,” he said.

Ms Anna Naula, another resident, said the police were called to extinguish the fire but by the time the fire brigade arrived, it was too late.

Mr Richard Wekesa, a resident of Nakaloke town council, said the deceased were burnt to death as they tried to rescue their properties.