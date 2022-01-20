Three family members electrocuted in Wakiso

Three members of one family have been electrocuted to death after one reportedly came into contact with a live wire illegally connected to the national grid.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday at around 7am at Kasenge Town in Wakiso District.

"The house where the deceased family was renting had no power. So, they illegally tapped power from the neighbourhood. Annet hanged wet clothes on one of the wires that had a link to power connection after washing this morning. The electricity shocked and electrocuted her," Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Police identified the deceased as Asiimwe Babirye, 35, Annet, 24, and Jeremiah Sekalenzi, 5.

“Asiimwe heard alarm and rushed, touched her sister with bare hands to save her and she was also electrocuted,” police said explaining that Sekalenzi also died under similar circumstances.

Neighbors, police say, noticed the incident and disconnected the power before they removed the bodies that have now been conveyed to the city mortuary for postmortem.

Police detectives are now hunting for the person who illegally connected the house to the national grid with the Foces on intent to slap charges against him or her.

"It is a criminal offence to illegally connect your residence to the national grid,” police remarked.