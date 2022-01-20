Three family members electrocuted in Wakiso

A policeman is seen at the accident scene in Wakiso District, central Uganda on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police detectives are now hunting for the person who illegally connected the house to the national grid with the Foces on intent to slap charges against him or her.

Three members of one family have been electrocuted to death after one reportedly came into contact with a live wire illegally connected to the national grid. 

