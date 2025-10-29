Three feared dead after Juba Express bus rams into fuel tanker in Luwero

At least three people are feared dead following a road crash involving a Kampala-bound Juba Express bus and a fuel tanker along the Kampala–Gulu Highway in Luwero District on Wednesday evening.

The 8:30 p.m. collision occurred at Nakkazi Village when the Juba Express bus, registration number SSD 251Z, reportedly attempted to overtake several vehicles and rammed head-on into a fuel tanker, registration UAV 190Q.

Eyewitnesses said the victims included a woman and her child who died instantly, while the husband succumbed to his injuries en route to Luwero General Hospital.

Several other passengers sustained injuries and were also rushed to the same facility.

“The Juba Express bus was overtaking other vehicles at high speed when it hit the tanker head-on,” said Mathius Sepuuya, a bystander at the scene.

He identified the tanker driver as Musa Nyago, who was returning home in Kiyenje after work when the crash occurred.

Another eyewitness, Godfrey Byakatonda, blamed the crash on the bus driver’s recklessness and the narrowness of the busy highway.

“The driver was careless, and this part of the road is too narrow for buses and heavy trucks. We keep losing lives because of reckless driving and the narrow state of the road,” he said.

By press time, police had towed the wreckages of both vehicles to Luwero Central Police Station (CPS).

Officers at the scene said they were not authorized to speak to the media, and police headquarters had yet to issue an official statement.

The incident adds to a series of fatal crashes along the Kampala–Gulu Highway, one of Uganda’s most dangerous transport corridors.

Just last week, another collision in Kiryandongo District claimed at least 46 lives when two buses traveling in opposite directions collided head-on after both attempted to overtake simultaneously.

Traffic police have repeatedly warned motorists against reckless driving, speeding, and dangerous overtaking, which remain the leading causes of fatalities along the highway linking Kampala to northern Uganda and South Sudan.