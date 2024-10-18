Three former KCCA bosses charged with manslaughter, negligence

Kasangati Magistrate’s Court has remanded three former top bosses of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to Luzira Prison on charges of manslaughter and negligent acts following the August 10 Kiteezi dumpsite garbage collapse that killed at least 34 people, injuring several others in Wakiso District.

On Friday, former KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka, her former deputy David Luyimbazi and ex-director of public health appeared before presiding Chief Magistrate Beatrice Khainza after spending two days in police custody.

Thirty four charges of manslaughter and twenty one counts of causing harm by rash or negligent acts were read to trio. They denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Lilian Omara told court that investigations in the matter are still ongoing and sought adjournment to allow conclusion of investigations.

Still on Friday, a legal team led by former Buganda Kingdom premier Apollo Mukubya attempted to apply for bail, but the trial chief Magistrate declined- reasoning that it was late.

"Defense should file a formal application for bail and serve the state on November 3. The accused are hereby remanded," Khainza said.

Prosecution contends that the garbage collapse wouldn’t have happened had the accused not neglected their duties as KCCA bosses at the time masses of waste buried dozens of people and livestock at the dumpsite managed by KCCA.

In the alternative that the accused are not found guilty of manslaughter, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), prefers a charge of causing death by doing rush and negligent acts when Kisaka and her colleagues through a series of omissions continued to operate the dumpsite.

The omissions include operating Kiteezi dumpsite without relevant permits, failing to take immediate action when warned against looming disaster, continuously permitting waste dumping at the site, failure to warn the community against a likely tragedy and failure to decommission the landfill prior August 10.

The DPP contends that Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Okello committed the offences between July 2020 and August 10, 2024 in various places of Kampala and Lusanja in Kiteezi.

Kisaka assumed office on July 23, 2020 following an initial recommendation by President Museveni and subsequent approval by the Public Service Commission.