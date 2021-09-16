Three found guilty of murdering Case Clinic accountant

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Three more people were yesterday convicted after court found them guilty of murdering a Case Clinic accountant in Kampala three years ago.

Justice Yasin Nyanzi found Resty Nalunga, Deogratious Yiga, and Huzairu Kiwalabye guilty of murdering Francis Ekalungar on January 2, 2018.

Justice Nyanzi convicted the trio after their phone data linked them to the different locations where the two crimes of murder and aggravated murder took place.

Nalunga is a lover of Mawa Muzamiru, the first convict and former driver of Dr Ssebale Kato, the proprietor Case Clinic.

Muzamiru pleaded guilty on his own at the start of the trial on December 7, 2020.

This now brings the number of the convicts in connection with the murder of Ekalungar to four.

Court relied on the evidence of a police detective who linked the convicts’ movements and communication to crime scenes from Buganda Road, Buziga, Kagwa tombs, Mutungo, and eventually at Kajjansi where Ekalungar’s body was discovered.

Justice Nyanzi said although the four convicts played individual roles, they all acted on a common ground to rob and murder the deceased.

The judge also noted that court relied on the conduct of the convicts when evidence showed that they covered the deceased’s head with a cloth and his mouth with cell-tape and burnt the body beyond recognition.

Court will reconvene today to pass its sentence.

Prosecution case

According to the prosecution, on January 2, 2018, Mawa Muzamiru and the other three convicts robbed Francis Ekalungar of money, his mobile phone, and Toyota Premio as he was heading to dfcu Bank to deposit Shs15m on the Case Clinic’s account.

Following his disappearance, Case Clinic management reported a case of a missing person to Wandegeya Police Station since he had not deposited the money nor shown up at his workplace, or home.

His body was later found around Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District, burnt beyond recognition.

Once found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery, one can be sentenced to the maximum punishment of death by hanging.

