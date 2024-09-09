Three guns recovered from Karamojong warriors during Museveni’s Karenga visit

The joint security forces on Saturday recovered three guns during President Museveni’s visit to Karenga District on Saturday to close the Karamoja cultural event that was held at Napeikori grounds.



Maj Isaac Oware , the public information officer for the UPDF 3rd division, said the army had been conducting multiple activities in a hectic week, to safeguard the cultural event which was characterized by a bee hive of activities, including hosting the president, national and international dignitaries, among others.



He said they recovered two sub machine guns number K53 (01 round) and NK6899 (09 rounds) from suspects; Lomojong Peter and Lokori John respectively.



The two guns were recovered from Lokoroi village, Nauyagum parish in Kawalakol Sub County in Karenga District.



While in Kaabong district, the forces under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Gaston Mugarura mounted pressure and recovered a light machine gun PKM No.M80 24116 with 19 live rounds of ammunition from a suspect still at large by the names of Lakalany Apanangula, a resident of Lodwa village in Kaabong east Sub County.





“The recovery was after forces of Lodwa detach while on foot patrol intercepted a criminal group and had a fruitful exchange of fire. The criminals were linked to Isa's group who have been terrorizing Kaabong gold mining area in Timu sub county (Ik) and stealing livestock in Kotido district and Turkana county,” Maj Oware said.



He said that the same criminals use the western flank between Kaabong and Karenga districts and engage in poaching and robbery activities.





Maj Oware said security forces remain committed to conducting disarmament operations, ensuring territorial integrity and maintaining close collaboration with all stakeholders towards total pacification of Karamoja sub region.



At the 9th Karamoja Cultural Festival Mr Museveni emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of cultural practices to ensure their alignment with modern science.

“As we discuss culture, we must audit which practices are scientifically accurate and which should be abandoned; for instance, we should reconsider same-clan marriages and the consumption of unboiled milk, both of which threaten our health,” he said.