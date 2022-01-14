Three health workers interdicted over theft of drugs

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • The interdicted health workers are; Mr Ronald Odyek, a dispenser at Nebbi General Hospital, Mr Jerry Ongiera, a nursing assistant at Akworo health facility, and Mr David Ocan, records assistant at Nyaravur health center.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Nebbi District, Mr David Wamburu Wasikye has interdicted three health workers on allegations of theft of assorted essential medicine.

