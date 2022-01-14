Three health workers interdicted over theft of drugs

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Nebbi District, Mr David Wamburu Wasikye has interdicted three health workers on allegations of theft of assorted essential medicine.

The CAO’s move follows the rampant theft of government drugs in the various health facilities in the district.

The interdicted health workers are; Mr Ronald Odyek, a dispenser at Nebbi General Hospital, Mr Jerry Ongiera, a nursing assistant at Akworo health facility, and Mr David Ocan, records assistant at Nyaravur health center.

The CAO said Mr Odyek was intercepted at a police checkpoint in Madi-Okollo District in August 2021 with essential drugs worth over Shs800m.

He said cases of drugs getting stolen from health facilities by some health workers are affecting health services delivery in the district.

To curb the theft of drugs in health facilities, Mr Wamburu called for community participation in reporting any drug theft.

“Much as police are carrying out investigations about theft of government drugs, I encourage the locals to be always vigilant and report whoever they suspect to be in possession of government drugs,” Mr Wamburu said.

Mr Geoffrey Anecho Okello, the district vice chairperson said they got information that Mr Odyek has been involved in the illegal drug business with the refugees in the settlements camps.

“Health workers are paid better than any other civil servants, I wonder why they keep stealing the government drugs,” he said.

The Nebbi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmakol Onyango, has urged the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to intervene on the issue of drug theft in the district which is affecting the government’s efforts to deliver better health services.