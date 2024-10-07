Three Kabarole officials remanded to prison over PDM cash

A Fort Portal Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende Mushebebe on Monday remanded three individuals to Katojo government prison over their alleged involvement in swindling money meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries in Kabarole District

The trio, Godfrey Asiimwe, Fred Amanyire, and Robert Mugabe, were remanded until October 14, when they will return for further mention of their case; obtaining money by false pretence.

Chief Magistrate Mushebebe, made the ruling after the prosecution argued that granting bail could interfere with ongoing inquiries.

"This case is of public interest... PDM is a government program and inquiries are not yet complete," stated Robert Arinitwe, the state prosecutor.

However, their other co-accused Ms Esther Kobusinge, a town agent, was granted a cash bail of Shs1 million and her two sureties bonded at Shs3 million non-cash bail basing on various reasons. She's accused of obtaining Shs200,000 from Ms Elizabeth Kanyunyuzi after falsely claiming the payment was required to access PDM funds.

Asiimwe, the principal town agent of Kyererezi Ward, faces five counts of obtaining money by false pretence from various PDM beneficiaries.

Prosecution contends that he took Shs100,000 from Ms Anent Tumukunde, Ms Margret Katusiime, and Ms Rosete Yolina, Shs70,000 from Mr Samuel Mwebebezi, and Shs50,000 from Ms Jenifer Kainamura. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence lawyer, Mr Victor Businge, argued that his clients were constitutionally entitled to bail and had sureties. However, the state prosecutor countered that the accused persons might interfere with the ongoing investigations.

"The accused persons are town agents and chairpersons of SACCOs, they have access to the beneficiaries and can intimidate them or interfere with the investigations," Mr Arinitwe argued.

The court heard that the accused persons between February and August promised to help beneficiaries access funds from the PDM in exchange for payments.

Amanyire and Mugabe were accused of jointly obtaining Shs300,000 from Ms Nome Nisiima, who paid the money on behalf of others to secure access to PDM funds. The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.