Three kidnappers killed in Mbarara police operation

Police in Mbarara on Monday night, in a rescue operation, shot and killed three people suspected to have kidnapped a pastor. The kidnappers that demanded Shs30million ransom had allegedly abducted Pastor Mary Byarisya from Gomba District.

According to the Rwizi region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira, “security forces trailed the suspects for a while until they caught up with them.”

Mr Kasasira said the assailants were tracked down along the Mbarara-Ibanda Road at Ruhumba Trading Centre in Rubindi Town Council, Mbarara District, on February 13, at around 7pm when they were intercepted.

“They were traveling in a Toyota Premio car but attempted to resist arrest by running over officers and grabbing their guns which prompted the officers to shoot at the assailants, killing them instantly,” police explained.

On Tuesday, police identified the deceased as Andrew Behakanira alias Bashir and two others who are yet to be identified.

Mr Kasasira said the victim Pastor Byarisa is undergoing medical examinations before she can be reunited with her family.

“The bodies of the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem and identification,” police disclosed.