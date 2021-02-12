Three killed, 14 injured in Mityana-Mubende Road accident

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

A motor accident has claimed the lives of three people, leaving 14 others with grievous injuries. The incident happened on Friday at Kigalama village along Mityana-Mubende Highway in Kassanda District.

According to the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the two people died on spot and the other died on arrival at Mityana Hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that a speeding taxi Reg. No. UBB 423R heading to Mubende from Kampala rammed into a Mercedes Benz trailer Reg. No. KBK 813S/ZB9681 which had been parked on the roadside.

“The trailer was under repair after it developed a mechanical problem when the speeding taxi rammed into it,” Ms Kawala said.

She identified the deceased as; Fred Abomugisha, 45, taxi driver, Andrew Serugendo, and Alex Tumushabe, 40.

The injured passengers were rushed to Mityana Hospital and those in critical condition were rushed to Mulago Hospital.

Kawala has attributed the accident to reckless driving and asked drivers to be cautious while on the road.

The Mityana-Mubende Highway has a number of black spots and most accidents are blamed on speeding.