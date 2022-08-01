Three killed as house collapses in Mityana

Residents at the scene where a house collapsed and killed three children in Mityana District. PHOTO | BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  BARBARA NALWEYISO

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The deceased include two twin brothers; Derrick Wasswa and Douglas Kato aged 13, and Florence Nakamya, 18 - all children of Mr Mike Katende, a resident of Budimbo Village in Magala Parish, Ssekanyonyi Sub County in Mityana District

Police in Mityana District are investigating the circumstances under which a semi-permanent house collapsed and killed three out of the six occupants.

The incident happened on Saturday during a heavy downpour at about 11PM.

READ: Collapsed Makindye building that killed 13 was constructed by bricklayer

Related

The deceased include two twin brothers; Derrick Wasswa and Douglas Kato aged 13, and Florence Nakamya, 18 - all children of Mr Mike Katende, a resident of Budimbo Village in Magala Parish, Ssekanyonyi Sub County in Mityana District.
 
"It’s alleged that by the time the house collapsed, the victims' father was also around. He together with two other children survived with minor injuries,” Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala Regional police spokesperson said in an interview on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Three killed, four injured as building collapses in Ndejje

She said police detectives visited the scene and later postmortem examinations were conducted before the bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial.

DON'T MISS: Six dead in city building collapse

“Our team is continuing with the investigations to establish what exactly went wrong,” Ms Kawala added.

[email protected] 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.