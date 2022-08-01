Three killed as house collapses in Mityana

Police in Mityana District are investigating the circumstances under which a semi-permanent house collapsed and killed three out of the six occupants.

The incident happened on Saturday during a heavy downpour at about 11PM.

The deceased include two twin brothers; Derrick Wasswa and Douglas Kato aged 13, and Florence Nakamya, 18 - all children of Mr Mike Katende, a resident of Budimbo Village in Magala Parish, Ssekanyonyi Sub County in Mityana District.



"It’s alleged that by the time the house collapsed, the victims' father was also around. He together with two other children survived with minor injuries,” Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala Regional police spokesperson said in an interview on Sunday.

She said police detectives visited the scene and later postmortem examinations were conducted before the bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial.