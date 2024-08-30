Three killed in hit-and-run accident in Kabale

Friday, August 30, 2024, was a dark day in Kabale District as parents and relatives gathered at Kabale Hospital mortuary to claim the bodies of their loved ones.

Three youthful hustlers, Merekezedeki Byaruhanga, 25, Osbert Natuhwera, 24, and Methodius Niwamanya, 24, were knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle along the Kabale-Katuna road on Thursday night.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate told the Monitor on Friday that two victims died on spot while the third one died moments later at Kabale Hospital where he had been taken for medical care.



"It's alleged that while all the deceased were moving on one motorcycle, they were knocked by an unknown motor vehicle. The preliminary cause of the accident was a result of careless driving by the motor vehicle driver,” he said.

The victims were marketers of assorted manufactured goods in Kabale District.

Methodius Niwamanya's father, Mr Silver Bigombe, expressed his grief, "It is a big loss to my family... We were preparing for his graduation ceremony scheduled for October this year. Unfortunately, he has died in such a nasty road accident."



Mr Bernard Babwehutira, father of Merekezedeki Byaruhanga, and Onesmus Nasasira, brother of Osbert Natuhwera, also shared their sorrow, "It's a deep loss... We had great hopes that they would contribute a lot to our families since they were all fresh university graduates."