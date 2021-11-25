Three killed in Mityana-Mubende road accident

Both the motorcycle and the taxi were taken to Kakungumbe police station pending the inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles as investigations into the matter continue. Photo | Barbra Nalweyiso

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • According to the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the accident involved a taxi Reg. No. UBJ 624X and a motorcycle Reg. No. UEL 534B.

Three people died while three others sustained injuries in an accident that happened Thursday at Kigalama along Mityana-Mubende Road.

