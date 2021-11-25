Three killed in Mityana-Mubende road accident

Three people died while three others sustained injuries in an accident that happened Thursday at Kigalama along Mityana-Mubende Road.

According to the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the accident involved a taxi Reg. No. UBJ 624X and a motorcycle Reg. No. UEL 534B.

She said the motorcycle was branching to the nearby petrol station when it was knocked by the taxi, killing all its three occupants on spot.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the taxi was speeding and trying to overtake another vehicle which resulted in an accident. Drivers should be careful not to cause accidents mostly during this festive season,” Mr Kawala said.

Police have identified the deceased as; Fred Tumusiime, 25, a motorcycle rider, Joseph Kitenda, 16, and Christopher Muzira, 17. The passengers are both sons of Lumu, a resident of Myanzi village, Myanzi Sub County in Kassanda District.

She said the three injured people were rushed to Mityana Hospital for medical attention, and the bodies of the deceased were also taken to the same hospital for postmortem.

Both the motorcycle and the taxi were taken to Kakungumbe police station pending the inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles as investigations into the matter continue.