Three killed in Oyam motor accident

Three people have been confirmed dead after two cargo trucks on Wednesday collided at Nora Trading Centre, Kamdini Sub County in Oyam District along Gulu-Kampala Highway.

The accident involved a Fuso Mitsubishi Truck Reg. No. UBD 854 P which was carrying timber headed towards Kamdini Town Council and Isuzu Elif Truck Reg. No. UBH 382 B carrying watermelon headed towards Karuma Town Council.

Eyewitnesses said three unidentified occupants of the Isuzu Truck died on spot while the driver and the conductor of the Fuso Mitsubishi survived with grave injuries.

“Two vehicles collided at the border of Nwoya and Oyam District. Three people who died were still stuck on the vehicle and police were cutting the vehicle to remove the dead bodies,” Mr Vincent Olanya, the LCIII councillor for Juma Parish, said Wednesday evening.

He said police from Kamdini Police Station visited the scene and the survivors were rushed to Pope John IX Hospital Aber for treatment.

Mr Vincent Mbazira, the officer in charge of Kamdini Police Station, confirmed the incident saying police have already commenced investigations into the accident.