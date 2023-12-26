Three killed in separate incidents in Karamoja on Christmas

Three people lost the lives while making merry on Christmas Day in different incidents across Karamoja sub region.

According to the statement issued by the acting 3rd division army spokesperson, Maj Moses Amuya, the first incident occurred in Lorengcora in Napak District in which one Jonathan Yono was killed by suspected warriors using an arrow and bow, as he returned home on Monday night.

In Kotido District, the army also registered two different incidents where a one Lomoe Lokiru, resident of Oyapuwa Village, Jie County was shot dead by suspected Jie warriors using a gun.

Mr Amuya said person identified as Leo Omoding, also a resident of Jie Parish in Lokwakel Sub County was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing on Christmas Day.

“We continue to ask people to be so vigilant during this season, the first security measures start with the people,” he explained.

Mr Amuya said that the UPDF together with other security forces operating in Karamoja sub region have started investigations into the three incidents.

“The army is not resting until total peace is achieved, and we are doing this through intelligence leading to the recovery of illegal guns, but also engaging the armed Karachunas to voluntarily return illegal guns to the army or our sister force the police,” he said.

Elsewhere, Fred Wamono, a resident of Busema B, Mbale District was shot dead by two UPDF soldiers who were on guard duty.

“The two UPDF soldiers who were on duty have been arrested; they are in Mbale CPS,” the acting third army spokesperson said.