Three killed in suspected ritual sacrifice in Masaka, Buikwe

Police in Masaka and Buikwe districts are investigating two separate cases in which three people were killed in suspected ritual sacrifice.

Two residents of Kikutu Village, Ngogwe Sub-county Buikwe District were Monday hacked to death and their tongues removed.

The gruesome murder was reported to Ngogwe Police by the Village chairperson, Mr Jamil Musoke.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Henry Mukasa, a 20-year-old boda boda rider and 50-year-old Charles Enima, both residents of Kikutu Village.

Mr Enima is said to have met his death after visiting his sister, Ms Maria Agiyo, about 500 metres from his home, where he always ate food.

“After committing the murders, the killers removed their tongues and fled, leaving their victims in a pool of blood,” Ms Butoto said, adding that Mr Mukasa was killed after identifying Mr Enima’s killers whom he had caught red-handed,” Ms Butoto said.

She added: “He (Mukasa) was later pursued and stabbed in the neck with a machete, before having his hands chopped off.”

Mr Christopher Sseruyange, a counselor in Ngogwe Sub-county, said this is not the first time such an incident was happening in the area.

“Two years ago, a group of youths from other regions came to the area purposely to kill people because when suspects were arrested, they ended up being released without the local leaders being given a report of the (Police) findings,” said Mr Sseruyange.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to this double homicide and are being detained at Lugazi Police Station to help with investigations.

In a related development, police in Masaka District are hunting for assailants who killed a man on Monday morning and made away with his head.

Unknown assailants raided the home of one John Ssebakiga, a resident of Mbirizi Village, Kitanga Parish in Kabonera Sub County in Masaka District before beheading him.





His body was found lying in a pool of blood Tuesday morning.

Mr Ereniya Ssebufu, the village chairperson said police sniffer dogs tried to track the suspects on Monday morning but failed.

“We thank the police that swiftly responded by bringing in the dog to help in the hunt for our colleague’s head although we have not yet got it,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Ssebufu said Ssebakiga could have been a victim of ritual sacrifice since the area is dotted with many shrines.







