Three killed, seven injured in cane truck crash

Residents of Nawanyago along the Kamuli-Jinja highway were left in horror after the driver of a Tata truck owned by Bugiri Sugar Factory lost control before it overturned, instantly killing three people and injuring seven others who were seated on top of the sugarcane.

The deceased were identified as Nicholas Koozala, 25, a resident of Itukulu Bukaya zone, Nawanyago Sub-county; Derick Kibikyo, 16, a resident of Bukula village, Nawanyago; and Asadi Ssajjabi, 26, a resident of Buwolero-Mawolero zone, Buwenge Rural in Jinja District.

According to Mr Michael Kasadha, Busoga North Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was travelling from Kamuli to Bugiri when it crashed at Nawanyago.

“The seven injured passengers were rushed to various health facilities for treatment, but their identities remain unknown,’’ Mr Kasadha said

Mr Kasadha revealed that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kamuli General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The driver’s whereabouts are unknown after he fled the scene.

The crash happened amid growing concerns over the rising number of road fatalities in Uganda. It occurred hours before nine cattle traders died on the spot in another crash that left 10 others seriously hurt in Kapchorwa District, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of transport safety measures.

In their latest annual crime report, police said there were 25,808 casualties from road crashes in 2024 compared to 24,728 in 2023, giving a 4.4 per cent increase in the number of casualties.

More crashes were reported to have occurred during day time than the night time. A similar trend was also reflected in fatal crashes, where more fatal crashes are reported to have occurred during the daytime.

There were more crashes (3,790) reported on Sundays than on any other day of the week in 2024. In addition, 3,765 and 3,686 crashes were reported on Saturdays and Mondays.

Fewer crashes (3,330) were reported on Tuesdays compared to the other days of the week.