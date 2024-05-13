Three machete attacks leave Jinja NUP leader dead, two hospitalised

The National Unity Platform (NUP) vice coordinator for Kagoma North constituency in Jinja District, Joseph Kitawu, has been killed in three machete attacks, which have left two other victims hospitalised.

Kitawu, who is also a businessman dealing in cattle, was reportedly attacked as he approached his home in Magamaga village, Buwenge Rural sub-county, according to the area LC1 Secretary for Defence, Gerald Ssentembo.

“Kitawu was strangled before being hacked and his body dumped in Magamaga swamp. He must have died in pain,’’ Mr Ssentembo said at the weekend, adding that despite being the Secretary for Defence, his life is in danger over the brutal murder of his resident.

The Buwenge Town Council NUP chairperson, Nicolas Nkola, said the deceased had just started a football team and was friendly to almost everyone, including National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters.

In a similar incident, the Buwenge Rural sub-county council Speaker, Brian Mwandale, was attacked and hacked as he walked home in Kyerinda village by thugs reportedly riding on a motorcycle.

Mwandale was found lying near his home in a pool of blood before being rushed to a clinic in Buwenge Town Council.

Jinja District Speaker, Monica Namukose Kamagu, while addressing residents, said Mwandale was later admitted to Jinja Regional Referral hospital in a critical condition, and asked Police to expeditiously take up the matter and file a report about attacks on residents who are in panic.