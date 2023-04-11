Three medical interns arrested for 'inciting violence'

It was run after run on Monday morning at Mulago guest house as police in Wandegeya tried to disperse pre-medical interns who were holding placards, protesting the delayed commencement of their internship.

The pre-interns were intercepted in Wandegeya as they made their way to Parliament to deliver a petition to the Speaker about their plight, which also includes their general welfare, arising from shortage of funds due to budget cuts.

The kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr LukeOwoyesigyire, confirmed that the three who are now detained at wandegeya police station will be charged with inciting violence.

Before their arrest, the medical interns together with the executive from Uganda Medical Association held a media briefing at Mulago Guest house, Kampala, where they addressed their grievances.

As the press conference was still ongoing, police arrived and summoned the owner of the guest house, who also invited the organisers of the press conference for a private chat. The presser for about two hours thereafter but police remained outside the premises, waiting what would happen next.

After the press conference, the medics held placards while chanting, “we want deployment’’ as they marched out of the guest house. The police responded by pepper spraying them, including two journalists who were covering the proceedings.

Attempts to get a comment from the Ministry of Health were futile as the calls made to the spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona and director general of health services, Mr Henry Mwebesa went unanswered.

