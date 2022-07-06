Three men collapse, die during UWA recruitment exercise for game rangers

Three people collapsed and died Monday during a recruitment exercise by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for new game rangers in Kasese District, authorities have said.

The deceased were identified as Jozbert Muhindo, a 23-year-old resident of Kasindi village in Nyakabingo Sub County in Kasese District; Rogers Bwambale, a 24-year-old resident of Kisolholho village in Karambi Sub County in Kasese District and Alex Bwire, a resident of Kamuli District.

The victims are said to have collapsed at intervals on the road after they were told to run about 10 kilometers as part of their physical training.

When contacted, UWA communication officer, Mr Bashir Hangi confirmed the incident and said after collapsing, the three were rushed to Lugazi Health Center IV in Kasese District where they were pronounced dead.

The recruitment for Kasese district rangers kicked off on Monday in Queen Elizabeth National Park at Katunguru playground, Rubirizi District and is slated to end on Friday, according to Mr Hangi.

One of Muhindo’s relatives, Rev Benson Bwambale said he was pursuing a diploma in Wildlife Tourism Management at Uganda Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Katwe Kabatoro Town Council in Kasese District but he wanted to join UWA before completing his course.

“When the news about Muhindo’s death started circulating in Kasese, his father Mr Eric Byongo, who works with a local radio station in Kasese together with his friends set to Lugazi health center iv where they found his body,” he said.

One of Bwambale’s relatives, Mr Fred Thembo said they got information about his death through a friend who was part of the recruitment exercise.

“We actually learnt about his demise last evening through his colleague and we are planning to get an ambulance and travel to Lugazi where they told us his body is lying in a mortuary,” Thembo said.