Three-month-old baby alerts neighbours about mother’s death
What you need to know:
- 25-year-old Olivia Kyomugisha was last seen by neighbours two days ago.
- She was found in her bed dead
A 25-year-old mother last seen by neighbours two days ago was on Thursday found in her bed dead after her three-month-old baby was heard crying in their rented house in Kayunga District.
The district CID, Mr Innocent Dusabe identified the deceased as Olivia Kyomugisha, a resident of Kabaku village, Bbaale sub-county.
The area LCI chairperson, Mr Gerald Mugambwa said Kyomugisha who has been operating a mobile money shop at Bbaale trading centre, was last seen on Tuesday evening.
"The neighbours thought she had gone for a visit but days later heard the three month-old-baby crying in the house. When they called Kyomugisha to open, there was no response," Mr Mugambwa said.
They later forced the door open only to find her lying in bed dead with the baby crying besides her.
Kyomugisha’s body was taken to Bbaale health center IV for post mortem as police probes the cause of her death.
A neighbour who asked not to be named said Kyomugisha hails from Kanungu District and that her mother is a police officer in Buvuma District. We could not independently verify this.