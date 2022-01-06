Three-month-old baby alerts neighbours about mother’s death 

A 25-year-old mother last seen by neighbours two days ago was on Thursday found in her bed dead after her three-month-old baby was heard crying in their rented house in Kayunga District.

The district CID, Mr Innocent Dusabe identified the deceased as Olivia Kyomugisha, a resident of Kabaku village, Bbaale sub-county.

The area LCI chairperson, Mr Gerald Mugambwa said Kyomugisha who has been operating a mobile money shop at Bbaale trading centre, was last seen on Tuesday evening.

"The neighbours thought she had gone for a visit but days later heard the three month-old-baby crying in the house. When they called Kyomugisha to open, there was no response," Mr Mugambwa said.