Three-month-old baby alerts neighbours about mother’s death 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • 25-year-old Olivia Kyomugisha was last seen by neighbours two days ago.
  • She was found in her bed dead

A 25-year-old mother last seen by neighbours two days ago was on Thursday found in her bed dead after her three-month-old baby was heard crying in their rented house in Kayunga District.
The district CID, Mr Innocent Dusabe identified the deceased as Olivia Kyomugisha, a resident of Kabaku village, Bbaale sub-county.

