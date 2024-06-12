Three MPs before Anti Corruption Court over budget scandal

Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli, his Busiki counterpart Paul Akamba, and Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Dionizia Namujju have arrived at Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala where they are appearing before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro to be formally charged over an alleged budget corruption scandal involving Parliament and Finance Ministry.

Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli, his Busiki counterpart Paul Akamba, and Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Dionizia Namujju in a police van heading to the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on June 12, 2024. Photo/Frank Baguma

The three MPs were driven to the Anti-Corruption Court in Nakasero opposite the Health Ministry for formal pleading to budget corruption charges preferred against them.

They arrived at the court at around 2:45pm.

According to the charge sheet seen by this publication, the MPs face a lone charge of corruption.

Lwengo District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Cissy Namujju Dionizia (C) arrives at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on June 12, 2024. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

The particulars of the charge are that the three legislators on May 13, 2024 at Hotel Africana in Kampala, allegedly solicited from Ms Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, an undue advantage of 20% of the anticipated enhanced budget for the commission.

Busiki County Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Akamba (Left), Lwengo District Woman MP, Ms Cissy Dionizia Namujju (centre) and Bunyole East MP, Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (right) appearing before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala where they are to be formally charged over an alleged budget corruption scandal involving Parliament and Finance Ministry. Photo/Isaac Kasamani

The allegations point to the budget for the financial year 2024/2025 where the MPs were allegedly involved in the improper influence over the decisions of the Budget Committee of Parliament to increase the Commission's budget in consideration of the said undue advantage.

The MPs have been in police custody since June 10 after they were summoned to police Criminal Investigations Department in Kampala.

On June 6, while delivering the State of the Nation Address, President Yoweri Museveni promised action against MPs and Ministry of Finance officials whom he said were involved in budget corruption.