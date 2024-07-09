Three MPs, lawyer, trade official  further remanded over Shs3.4 billion theft

Three Members of Parliament (MPs), a lawyer and ministry of trade official were on July 9 further remanded to prison awaiting the state’s response to their bail application pending the hearing of their case of diversion of funds and conspiracy to defraud.

The group that has been on remand since June 21 had appeared before the Nakasero based Anti-Corruption court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro for the hearing of their bail application.

These include; MPs Michael Mawanda (NRM, Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County) , Paul Akamba (Busiki County), lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya and Mr Leonard Kavundira Principal Cooperative Officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and are accused of allegedly diverting Shs3.4 billion meant for war loss compensation by government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society for their personal use.

They face upto five counts with the four being diversion of public resources while one is conspiracy to defraud.

Among the grounds raised to secure temporary release include having fixed places of abode, they are still presumed innocent, offences against them are bailable, have substantial sureties among others.

However, prosecution led by Mr Adrine Tusingwire told court that investigation in the matter was complete and also asked court for more time to verify the bulky documents that were presented by the sureties.

“Your worship we seek for a short adjournment to enable us to verify the details and particulars of the sureties presented in support of the bail application. We cannot say that we have done all the background checks and we are sure given the short time that we have received these documents in court," Mr Tusingwire said.

The trial Chief Magistrate concurred with the state’s submission and further remanded the accused persons to June 18.

Under count one, it is prosecution’s case that MP Mwanda in the month of October, 2021 in Kampala converted public funds amounting to Shs 1,050 billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

Under count two; it is prosecution case that MP Mudimi between the months of October 2021 and June 2023 in Kampala converted public funds amounting over 2.3billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

Under count three; it is prosecution case that MP Akamba between the months of May 2023 and June 2023 in Kampala converted public funds amounting to Shs 200million for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

Under count four; it is prosecution case that Mr Taitankoko between the months of October 2021 to June 2023 transferred public funds amounting to Shs2.2billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

The Director of Public Prosecutions under court five contends that between 2019 and 2023, Mwanda, Mudimi, Akamba, Taitankoko and Kavundira conspired to defraud the government Shs3.4 billion which was intended for war loss compensation Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited.

Meanwhile the High Court Judge Lawrence Gidudu has set August 2 to begin the hearing of the case in which MP Akamba, Ms Cissy Namujju Dionizia, (District Woman Representative Lwengo) and Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East County) .