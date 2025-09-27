Three Muni University staff members killed in Pakwach road crash

Muni University administration has confirmed the demise of three staff members in a road crash that occurred Saturday morning along the Pakwach-Nebbi Road.

The three victims include; Rev. Canon Patrick Acema, Chaplain of the Advent of Christ Chapel at Muni University; Washington Opio, Senior Sports Tutor at the university; and Kennedy Acidri, the driver. Two others were seriously injured. They were traveling back from Kampala to Arua on official duty when the crash occurred in Pakwach District.

According to the police, the accident involved a Toyota Double Cabin vehicle belonging to Muni University and a SINO Truck belonging to China 18th Railway Construction Company. The incident happened at around 1:40am in Nyapolo Village, Alwi Sub-County.

In an official statement, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Assoc. Prof. Simon Anguma Katrini, announced the tragic incident.

"On behalf of the University Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students and on my own behalf, I announce with profound sorrow the tragic death of three staff members of Muni University. Burial arrangements will be communicated," he stated.

The Member of Parliament for Arua Central Division, Jackson Lee Atima, expressed concerns about the deplorable state of the road and some sections being closed, which has led to accidents in the region.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day celebration held in Arua City on Saturday, Mr Atima requested Prime Minister Robina Nabajja, who was the chief guest, to intervene urgently.

"We need urgent intervention to address the poor state of our roads, which is claiming lives," he said.

The police say are still investigating the cause of the accident, and more details will be communicated as investigations continue.

"We condole with the families of the deceased and pray that the Almighty grants them eternity," said SP Anguyo Jimmy Bayiga, West Nile Region Police Spokesperson.

The two injured occupants, Oriba Bruno and Enayo Victor, are receiving medical attention at Pakwach Health Center IV, and the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the same facility for postmortem.

The incident comes just two days ago, after the King of Alur Kingdom, Phillip Olarker Rauni III was also involved in an accident on the same road as the team returned from Kampala. The King sustained minor injuries as well as other occupants in the car.



