Three NUP MPs, coordinators arrested in Kayunga

Supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) opposition party react before the final campaign of NUP's Harriet Nakwedde for the by-election for the local chairperson in Kayunga, Uganda, on December 14, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  Fred Muzaale  &  U R N

What you need to know:

  • Today, voters in Kayunga are casting their votes in a by-election to replace the late Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose body was found hanging on a tree a month after winning the seat.

Three National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs and several other party agents deployed to protect the votes of Ms Harriet Nakwede, the party candidate for the Kayunga District Chairperson by-election are in the custody of security.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.