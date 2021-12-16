Three NUP MPs, coordinators arrested in Kayunga

Three National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs and several other party agents deployed to protect the votes of Ms Harriet Nakwede, the party candidate for the Kayunga District Chairperson by-election are in the custody of security.

They are Aloysius Mukasa (Rubaga South MP), Charles Tebandeke (Bbaale County) and their Busujju county counterpart, Lukyamuzi Kalwanga. They were arrested on Wednesday by unidentified security personal while transporting polling agents to various polling stations within the district.

Among those arrested is Daily Monitor Journalist, Michael Kakumirizi who had traveled to spend a night at Kayunga but was picked upon arrival. Other’s in custody include Julius Mutebi, the Mayor Kira Municipality, Rubaga South B councilor Rose Kigozi and Nakwede’s campaign manager, Ben Kyobe.

Alex Kimuli, one of the NUP coordinators in Kayunga, says that the whereabouts of the legislators are not known up to now.

Trying to locate the whereabouts of our Daily Monitor colleague who was grabbed last night by what we believe are security operatives in Kayunga District ahead of today's by-election. We understand he has been moved to Naggalama Police Station.

"This is intended to disorganize our camp, NRM wants to use such inconveniences to create room for vote-rigging,” Kimuli told this reporter. Ben Moses Ojambo, the NUP Party Chairperson, says that they are yet to establish the exact number of those missing.

According to Ojambo, they have been receiving distressing calls reporting illegal arrests of main coordinators since last night.

"We are going to police to follow up and establish the reasons behind their arrests. It is surprising that none of the police commandants is picking our calls despite the fact that they gave out their numbers to people to report inconveniences," Mr Ojambo said.

This reporter tried to call the numbers of some of the missing people but there was no response despite the fact that the calls could go through.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Felix Mugizi could neither confirm nor deny the arrests.

"I am currently busy in the field contact the PRO for a briefing," Mugizi said.

We've received reports of our agents being arrested when they showed up at polling stations in Kayunga. They are arresting and taking them away so they can execute their diabolical plans of ballot stuffing and other rigging. All this is in vain, nothing can stop an idea whose time has come!

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson couldn’t also be reached for comment as she could neither pick nor return calls from our reporter.

However, Kayunga RDC, Mr Ssempala Kigozi said the MPs and others in police detention were allegedly found flouting curfew rule and bribing voters with money.

“Some of them flouted curfew guidelines while others were found distributing money to voters,” Mr KIgozi said.

According to him, the suspects are being detained at Naggalama Division Police Station.

“We carried out an operation and we arrested them. The operation did not segregate against NRM supporters,” he added.

VIDEO: Kayunga RDC Ssempala Kigozi says three NUP MPs and several other people, including a journalist were arrested last night for allegedly flouting curfew rules and bribing voters. They are currently detained at Naggalama Division Police Station

📹Fred Muzaale pic.twitter.com/GRBGHa8NZz — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 16, 2021

The RDC also refuted reports that there were cases of ballot stuffing that were discovered by NUP agents at Nakyesa and Seeta Nyiize polling stations in Kayonza and KAngulumira sub-counties, respectively.

“ I have not heard about it (ballot stuffing). I am more concerned about security,” he said.

Meanwhile, security is tight in the district with police and the army patrolling the entire district.

At most polling stations, voting started on time.

During a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday evening, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, said they will not allow voter protection groups to move in the district since they are not provided for anywhere in the electoral laws and guidelines.

Today, voters in Kayunga are casting their votes in a by-election to replace the late Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose body was found hanging on a tree a month after winning the seat. The candidates include Harriet Nakwede (NUP), Andrew Muwonge (NRM), Anthony Waddimba (DP), and Boniface Bandikubi, Jamir Kamoga, and Majid Nyanzi, all independents.

Update: Voting materials have been delivered at the polling stations around Kayunga Regional Referal Hospital but voting is yet to commence. Voters in a queue unhappy