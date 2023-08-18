Three parish chiefs arrested over PDM funds in Mitooma  

Police in Mitooma District have arrested two parish chiefs and one Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) chairperson from Mutara Sub County over extorting money from beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

The three have been identified as Robert Muhwezi from Ryakitanga Parish, Aggrey Nyehangane from Enshaka Parish and Stuart Kabeho the chairperson of Ryakitanga PDM Sacco.

"The three were arrested on orders of the Mitooma District security committee after getting complaints from the beneficiaries that they have been soliciting funds from them, and this is an offence. We will submit the file to the DPP and he will advise us on the charges but currently, we are considering extortion and misuse of office as well as obtaining money by false pretense on their files," said Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added: “These have been asking for Shs50, 000 from each person applying for the funds and they had so far collected Shs1.5million and thirty people have brought complaints against the accused."

Shalifah Nakintu, the Mitooma District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), said the accused were using their powers to extort money from all beneficiaries before giving them money.

"The suspects are acting contrary to the guidelines of PDM and we have been time and again warning them and therefore, they have to be answerable since they are already in the hands of police," she said.

Benon Karyeija, the Mitooma District chairperson observed that "it paints a bad picture to the persons outside this district.”

“Extorting money from the poor should be taken seriously and suspects must face the long arm of the law," he urged on Friday.

"He added: “We have just started with these ones but we have many more cases in other parishes and we have informed police and they are hurting for them so that this habit can be fought at the grassroots.”

About PDM