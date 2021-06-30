Three people die in Lake Kijanebarola

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Three people have been confirmed dead after drowning in the drying Lake Kijanebarola at Kalungu landing site in Rakai District.

The deceased persons identified as; Kenneth Kyakable, 34, Anthony Katana, 53, and one William, 33, all residents of Dyango Town Council, died in the past couple of weeks.

According to residents, the victims died as they were trying to catch fish on the dry lakeshores, but ended up reaching spots that were still wet, and they drowned in the mud.

Lake Kijanebarola started receding on May 16 at Kalunga Landing Site, creating speculation among locals that the water body had ‘migrated’ to another area.

A few days later, it emerged that the lake water had led to flooding at other landing sites and wetlands, submerging key roads in the area.

“The deceased are among the many locals who wake up every day and go deep in the swamps of the receded lake, looking for fish,” Mr Henry Tumwesigye, the officer in charge of Dyango Police Station said during an interview on Tuesday.

“We have explained to residents about the danger of going into swamps, but they have refused to take heed,” he added.

Mr Elisa Wangi Ssemanda, the chairperson Dyango Town Council, said children who are currently at home as a result of the lockdown, are among the many people who converge at the receded part of the lake every morning looking for fish.

“The flood water which had submerged major roads has started to subside, but we are now faced with a problem of lack of water for domestic use. Residents have to trek long distances to access the lake water from other landing sites,” he said.

On May 16, fishermen and residents of Kyarulangira Sub County and Ddyango Town Council in Rakai District woke up to the shock of their lives after the water body had receded at Kalunga Landing Site by about two kilometres.

Mr Richard Kalungi Bikande, the Rakai District Environment Officer, said it is underground forces that push water to move, but it usually takes a few months to get back to normal.

