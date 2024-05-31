Three people knocked dead during Bobi Wine’s Masaka procession

Three people have died following a road crash involving two vehicles and four motorcycles during National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kygalunyi’s procession to Masaka City for his mobilization activities ahead of the 2026 general election, police said Friday.

The crash that happened in Maya Parish, Nsangi sub-county, Busiro County, Wakiso District, also left an unspecified number of people injured, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

A video seen by this reporter showed two people lying unresponsive in a pool of blood at the crash scene as others were being carried to waiting cars for repatriation.

“The accident resulted in the immediate death of the rider and passenger of motorcycle UFY 465Y at the scene. Their bodies have been transported to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examinations. Additionally, another victim who was initially rushed to Mulago has succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of deceased to three,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Police’s preliminary investigations suggest that the crash was caused by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who was reckless.

The driver who is said to have been part of the procession is reportedly on the run.

“The Hiace collided with the Toyota Noah registration number UAT 157A and subsequently hit several motorcycles ---UFY 983T, UGC 381C, UEJ 361D, and UFY 465Y which were also Part of the procession, resulting in the fatalities. The drivers of the impounded vehicles fled the scene and are currently at large. Efforts to apprehend them are ongoing,” ASP Owoyesgyire said.

The wreckage of both vehicles has been towed to Nsangi Police Station.

“We urge the National Unity Platform to exercise greater caution while on the road to prevent such tragic incidents,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Kyagulanyi left Kampala at around 10 am for his mobilization activities after holding a successful rally in Mukoono District on Wednesday as part of his nationwide tour ahead of the 2026 general election.

Before leaving Kampala, Mr Kyagulanyi urged supporters in his entourage, especially boda boda riders not to get so excited and ride recklessly during the trip.

“Please don’t drive or ride recklessly. I want to see all of you back here safely,” the former presidential candidate said.