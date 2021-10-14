Three people perish in Rwampara road accident

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

Three people have died on spot and several others injured after a Bismarkan Coaches bus Thursday rammed into a Toyota Carina at Rwemiyenje Village, Rugando Sub-county in Rwampara District.

‘‘The accident happened at 11:00am- about 10miles from Mbarara Town along Mbarara-Kabale Highway as the driver of a Toyota Carina registration number UAV 977P was turning to his right and a speeding bus coming from the same direction was overtaking and hit both the Carina and a motorcycle registration number UEP 535K that was coming from a different direction (Rwemiyenje Road),'' eyewitness William Bagarukaho told Daily Monitor.

After the collision, the bus rolled over to the road side leaving the bodaboda cyclist and two people in the small vehicle dead in the road.

Rwampara District Police Commander (DPC) Stephen Kamar said: " What I can confirm now is that three have died on the spot but we are still investigating the cause of the accident which we shall give you later."

Bagarukaho whose relatives died in the accident but is a resident of Rwemiyenje Village further explained circumstances leading to the accident.

"The problem came from a small car which was turning off the road to the right after indicating, he stopped for the motorcycle that was coming from the opposite side joining the main road. The bus driver had nothing to do, the car was already turning then he hot him and the motorcycle," he said.

He added: "The two people in the small car were my elder brother, George Kangwamu and his wife who shifted to Kyegegwa District and was coming home for a family meeting."

The deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facilty.

The number of travellers aboard the bus had not been established by press time.

