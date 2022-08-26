Three perish, four injured in Mabira road accident

Three people have been confirmed dead, while four others have sustained serious injuries following an accident that occurred at Mabira Forest along Jinja Road.

According to the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, the accident which occurred at around 9pm Thursday night., involved four vehicles.

These included; Toyota Hiace Reg. No. UBL 490W, Toyota Wish Reg. No. UBL 372V, Fuso Truck Reg. No. UBG 016Y, and an Isuzu Reg. No. UBJ 811L.

Ms Butoto said the driver of Toyota Hiace that was heading towards the Kampala direction was trying to overtake another vehicle on the climbing lane and collided with the Fuso Truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

“The Fuso driver lost control and rammed into the Toyota Wish and Isuzu,” she said.

She identified the deceased as Perepetawa Apio, 25, Lawrence Ochola and a three-year-old girl. Their bodies were taken to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The injured include; Joseph Owere, 33, Steven Ofwata, Christopher Okello, 42, and an unidentified person. These were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for medical treatment.