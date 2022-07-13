Three perish in Jinja-Iganga Highway accident

Three people were killed in an accident that happened on Tuesday evening at Kakira junction along the Jinja-Iganga Highway.

The deceased, whose identities haven't yet been established were riding on a motorcycle Reg. No. UET 176F, which collided with a trailer Reg. No. KBH 501C and ZC 1930 that was heading to Kampala.

Mr Bashir Mugoya, a motorcyclist who is currently nursing wounds at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, said that he was transporting three youths from Nankoma Sub County in Bugiri District to Mukono, where they had been promised casual jobs.

“I was riding alongside the trailer from Iganga, but when I noticed another vehicle quickly approaching from the opposite direction, I lost control and the motorcycle and slid into the tires of the speeding trailer, which crashed all the three, leaving me with injuries,” he explained.

Mr Hamis Musonge, an eyewitness blamed the accident on the narrow road, saying: “Mr Mugoya couldn't navigate through the heavy traffic since it was rush hour. Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) should devise means of expanding the Kakira junction to ease traffic flow,” he said.

Mr Moses Musisi, another eyewitness said that there are no speed control mechanisms within the area, since all the humps near Kakira junction are small, and there are no signposts to alert new road users on the dangers of speeding within the blackspot.

Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said that the trucker whose name has been withheld is in custody at Kakira Central Police Station awaiting prosecution.