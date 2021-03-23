Three perish in Jinja road accident

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Three people have been confirmed dead following a road accident that occurred at Wairaka along the Jinja-Iganga highway in Jinja City North Division on Tuesday morning.

The accident involved a taxi registration number UBJ 319C that was coming from Pallisa District in Eastern Uganda, the area LC1 vice chairperson, Mr Rogers Mukamba, said.

"The accident occurred when the tyre of the taxi burst, causing it to veer off the road into the road channel at Wairaka Village," Mr Mukamba added.

Mr Majid Dhikusooka, the Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), identified the trio that perished in the accident as Amina Nakisendo, Rose Logose and Anthony Katewo, all hailing from Pallisa District.

According to Mr Dhikusooka, the deceased were all traders going to Kampala early in the morning.

