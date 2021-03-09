Three police detectives arrested for conspiring with suspected criminals 

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

By Charity Akullo More by this Author

Police in Lira District are holding three of their own for allegedly conspiring with suspects to have them freed from prison illegally.

The police detectives, who are now being detained at Lira Central Police Station, claimed they were sent from police headquarters in Kampala to take three suspects to the CID headquarters.

They were, however, intercepted in Kamini Town Council in Oyam District as they sped off to an unknown destination on Saturday.

By the time of their arrest, the police officers were with three suspects whom they had managed to secure their release from Lira Central Police Station.

Trouble started when police leadership in North Kyoga realised they were fooled by their own who soon turned to be the suspected criminals’ friends.

The suspects had been arrested for vandalising electrical installations at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) Lira power sub-station.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr James Ekaju, told Daily Monitor that when they telephoned the CID heads, they denied having sent anybody to pick suspects.

“A group of people who are police detectives came from Kampala without marching order claiming that they had been ordered by headquarters to pick three suspects from our custody,” he said.

“After they had signed for the suspects, we realised that they had not come with marching order, so we called Kampala and the headquarters said they don’t know those policemen. When detectives are moving to carry out an official duty in another unit, they are supposed to be given a marching order which clearly identifies them, indicating where they are going, the purpose of their mission. Upon reaching there, they are supposed to report to either the OC CID or the District Police Commander, Mr Ekaju explained.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com