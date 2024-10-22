Three pregnant P7 candidates in Kayunga school cause concern 

The three primary seven candidates from Bugadu C/U primary school in Busaana Town council in Kayunga District, who are set to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), while pregnant have caused concern among authorities and residents in the area.

The school head teacher, Mr Wycliffe Tito Waiswa told this publication that one of the victims--- aged between 13 and 15--- is nine months pregnant while another is six months and the third is seven months.

“Three months ago, we were shocked when we discovered that the young girls were pregnant. We informed their parents about it but only one was cooperative and we managed to arrest the suspect who was remanded on defilement charges,

Mr Waiswa said.

The head teacher, however, said that in the other two cases, the suspects are still on the run.

He said that the learners were later sent home as it was morally bad to allow them to continue studying with other learners.

“They registered for PLE and will be allowed to sit with the rest of candidates although one is about to give birth,” he disclosed.

A source at the school who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely told this reporter that one of the victims was impregnated by her mother’s bar patron while another by a neighbor at their rented room.

“We have observed that parents are negligent and allow their children to go to discos at night while others don’t provide necessities to them, leading them into temptations to fall in love with men to give them to them,” Mr Waiswa said.

The school has an enrolment of 53 candidates.

“This incident has struck us hard, and we have embarked on a programme to sensitise parents on parenting and the value of education,” Busaana Town council inspector of schools, Ms Sarah Naigaga said on Tuesday.