Three primary teachers sentenced for examination malpractice in PLE

Nsangi Grade one Magistrate's Court in Wakiso District has sentenced three primary teachers to jail after pleading guilty of examination malpractice.

The convicts are Zedi Twesigye, 29, and Sarah Birungi, 30, both teachers at Smart Brains School, Koranorya in Mbarara City, and Gerald Mwebembezi, 32, a teacher at Mother Care Primary School in Ntungamo District.

They were picked from their respective schools on November 15 and held at Nsangi Police Station.

Earlier, state prosecutor Ms Racheal Namutebi said they “had obtained all the exhibits obtained from the suspects including smartphones containing all the information” linked to examination malpractice.

She noted that the teachers and others still at large, in October/November 2024 in areas of Nabbingo, Ntungamo, Mbarara City and other areas- were found with unauthorized possession of Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) materials.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Ms Winifred Naigaga convicted the trio, ordering them to serve a one year sentence or pay a fine of Shs1 million, noting that they didn't waste court's time.

"Once convicted for malpractice, you are subjected to a sentence of not less than five years in prison or pay Shs10 million fine or serve both,” she said.

However, she appeared to have reduced the sentence after asking the convicts about their salary.

Meanwhile, Mwebembezi told the magistrate that he obtained the examination materials from a Whatsapp group called “PLE Examiner’s Group.”

He added that he specifically obtained the same examination papers from a friend, Bosco Kasiga, whom he claims to be from Fainaz Junior School, Nabbingo.

“From today, I will even help UNEB to curb down the exercise by reporting whoever shares PLE papers,” he told court.

On her part, Birungi told the magistrate that a head teacher she only identified as Bukenya from Bushenyi District approached her at the school demanding Shs500,000 before sharing examination papers.

Birungi explained that she didn’t have the money at hand, but Bukenya insisted on sharing the papers through WhatsApp.

“He came back to school on the first day of PLE and asked me to give him the money because the materials were the same papers candidates had done,” she told court.

She added that to create a future working relationship, the teacher gave Bukenya Shs150,000 and promised to share the exams in the coming years.

Similarly, Twesigye also confessed being in possession of the examination papers, which he obtained through Whatsapp. He however pleaded for forgiveness and vowed never to repeat the conduct.

Ms Annet Kamaali, a senior legal officer at UNEB, condemned the act, noting that about 15 teachers were intercepted with examination materials from different parts of the country.

“We are going to continue coordinating with the Director Public Prosecution (DPP) and enhance our surveillance team on the ground to ensure that we get all the culprits,” she warned.

According to Section 25 of the Uganda National Examinations Board Act, cap 259, any person who gains or attempts to gain possession of any examination paper, part of an examination paper, or any material or information related to an examination paper commits an offence.