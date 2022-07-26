Three prime suspects reconstruct UCU student murder scene at Makerere

Security agencies on Monday took three suspects to Makerere University to reconstruct the murder scene of Uganda Christian University (UCU) student, Bewatte Betungura, during the recent chaotic guild campaigns.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Crime Intelligence (CI) personnel were deployed on routes leading to the guild canteen, basketball court and Nsibirwa hall of residence as the trio reconstructed the scene where Betungura was reportedly stabbed with a broken bottle and later succumbed to excessive bleeding.

During the scene reconstruction, the three suspects were handcuffed separately and were each being guided by detectives and operatives. The trio’s scene reconstruction took about an hour before being driven back in a Toyota Hiace.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said the suspects who were made to reconstruct the scene are highly linked to Betungura’s murder.

The suspects whose names have been concealed were taken to reconstruct the scene after a thorough interrogation where they revealed details of how the murder occurred, according to the police spokesperson.

“We have three suspects who are highly linked to that murder. The suspects led us after interrogating them. They reconstructed the scene and explained the role they played in the murder,” Mr Enanga said during the Monday press briefing.

Betungura, according to security, met his death during clashes between the Northcourt Revolutionary Brigade (NRA) that was guarding Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s guild candidate Justus Tukamushaba and Rat Guard Brigade (RGB) that was guarding National Unity Platform (NUP)’s candidate Alionz Lawrence alias Dangote.

Although security agencies developed a list of 12 suspects which later grew to15 after watching the phone videos and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, CMI and CI zeroed on three people who were allegedly leading NUP brigade while holding sticks, batons and one had something that looked like a knife.

In total, eight people have so far been arrested in connection with Betungura murder, but five including NUP MP representing Kassanda South, Mr Frank Kabuye have been released on bond. The released suspects face charges of inciting violence while the trio that was taken to reconstruct the scene has been slapped with murder charges.





