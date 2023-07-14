Three remanded over murder of five Masaka family members

Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded three suspects arrested over the gruesome murder of five family members at Kijonjo Village in Masaka District.

The suspects are Vincent Samula, Dan Ssekajigo and Noeline Nassiwa.

Court presided over by Masaka Chief Magistrate Aloysius Natwijuka Baryeza heard that on June 24, 2023, the trio allegedly killed Emmanuel Muteesasira, Proscovia Ndagaano, Beat Nakalyango, Shivan Nakasagga and Robert Kayemba.

The state prosecutor, Ms Harriet Nakigozi said investigations into the case are still ongoing and sought for an adjournment.

The accused persons are charged with seven counts, including five of murder, aggravated robbery of two mobile phones, a TV set and a decoder.

The magistrate read the charges to the trio and informed them that his court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter since the offenses against them are capital in nature.