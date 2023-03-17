Three security guards arrested after robbing Asian boss at gunpoint

Police in Mbale City in eastern Uganda are holding three guards attached to Tight Security (U) Limited, a private security company on allegations of robbing Shs23 million from an Asian businessman they were entrusted to protect.

The suspects allegedly robbed Mr Dharmesh Makwan,59, at gunpoint at his home on Plot 5, Masaba Garden, Mooni ward, Mbale city at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Mr Dharmesh, who owns several businesses in Mbale City, told police detectives the guards at his home put him at gunpoint and ordered him to surrender all the money he had shortly after his arrival from work.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest of the guards on Friday and said the suspects threatened to shoot the businessman dead if he didn’t surrender the money.

He identified the suspects as Emmanuel Otulo, Francis Bob Odira and Pascal Traleti.

Mr Taitika said preliminary investigations indicate security guards followed Mr Dharmesh to his sitting room, where they forced him to surrender the money at gun point.

“Mr Dharmesh out of fear led one of the guards to his bedroom where the money was in the bag totalling to Shs23, 430,000, which he handed over to the guard who later fled with two others,” Mr Taitika said.

He said when police were alerted, they responded and intercept the suspects before recovering Shs13, 430, 000 cash and a riffle with three ammunition.

The suspects currently detained at Mbale City Central police station face aggravated robbery charges as investigations continue.

The security firm’s chief operations manager, Mr James Wangoda identified two of the suspects but disowned the third one who he said had not been deployed by the company.

“I’m aware of the incident in Mbale at our client’s place but we deployed two guards at the place not three,” Mr Wangoda.

He said Traleti had ceased working for the security firm after he was dismissed for misconduct.

In 2019, Police revoked licences of 40 private security companies for failing to meet the required standards and ordered vetting of the remaining firms.