Three security guards arrested for shooting Kigezi High School student

Police in Kabale District have arrested three private security guards for allegedly shooting and injuring a senior five student of Kigezi High School.

Bright Akatukunda was shot and injured in both legs in a scuffle between the security guards and senior six candidates at around 9pm last Thursday.

The scuffle ensued when the guards allegedly stormed the students’ dormitories to force the candidates out for evening classes.

Akatukunda was admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Police Spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate identified the suspects as Moses Murengezi, 23, Mathew Akatuhurira, 28, and Sulaiman Baryanazigu, 24, all attached to the SWAT Security Company.

Mr Maate said after the shooting, the rowdy students attacked the residence of one of the security guards identified as Sirivano Bakawerayo who was off duty and assaulted him.

“Three security guards were arrested and one of them is admitted after he was assaulted by students. The students also damaged the house that the guards were staying in. The student was shot in both legs and we are investigating,” said Mr Maate.

The Kigezi High School head teacher, Mr Abraham Akampurira on Tuesday said the situation at the school had returned to normal and that the injured student was responding to treatment well.

According to him, the scuffle ensued after the guards tried to block some students from accessing the school at night.

“The security stopped students from entering the school gate at night. Those blocked started pelting stones at the security personnel and in the process, one of our students was shot and injured in the legs. He is now out of danger and the situation at school is normal,” Mr Akampurira said.

Recent incidents

In October 2017, 49 students of Kigezi high school were expelled while 500 others were suspended for allegedly staging a violent strike at the school where the prefects’ dormitory was burnt.

Last month two senior four students of St Joseph’s College Secondary School were shot dead after security guards on opened fire at 10 boys who had visited Bright Valley School in Anywang Cell, Bar-dege-Layibi Division in Gulu city at night.

The deceased were identified as Brian Rubangakene and Emmanuel Okeny.







